Myanmar police seize 6.6 kg of heroin in northern state

Yangon, Aug 28 Myanmar police have seized 6.6 kg of heroin worth more than 160 million kyats (about $76,100) in the country's northern state of Kachin, said a statement by the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).

The seizure was made in the state's Mohnyin Township on Friday, said the committee on Sunday.

On Saturday 182,000 stimulant tablets worth more than 72 million kyats (about $34,200) were seized in an operation by anti-narcotics police who acted on a tip-off in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, it added.

The police found the stimulant tablets when searching a motorcycle driven by a suspect in the state's Mong Hsat township, Xinhua news agency reported.

Further investigation into the cases was underway, the committee said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor