Myanmar records two earthquakes in single day

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 26 : Myanmar recorded two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.2 and 3.5 on Friday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a series of posts on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 26/12/2025 19:03:12 IST, Lat: 22.29 N, Long: 94.27 E, Depth: 169 Km, Location: Myanmar."

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 26/12/2025 16:30:17 IST, Lat: 24.08 N, Long: 94.42 E, Depth: 108 Km, Location: Myanmar", NCS wrote on X.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

