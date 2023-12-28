Myanmar seizes over 95 tons of illegal timber in a week

Yangon, Dec 28 Myanmar authorities have seized 95.81 tons of illegal timber across the country in a week, the state-run The Mirror Daily reported on Thursday.

From December 18 to December 24 this year, the authorities confiscated 10.45 tons of teak, 37.57 tons of hardwood and 47.78 tons of other types of timber in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 14 offenders were charged in connection with the cases, along with the seizure of six vehicles and machines.

The Forest Department under the country's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation has been cracking down on illegal logging and trading of forest products.

