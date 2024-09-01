Myanmar to conduct comprehensive population, housing census

Yangon, Sep 1 Myanmar will conduct a comprehensive population and housing census to obtain accurate population statistics that will contribute to the current and future development of the country, Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Sunday.

In a speech commemorating the 2024 population and household census, Min Aung Hlaing urged the public to provide accurate answers to all census questions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The data obtained from collecting population and housing censuses are essential for the management and administration areas, he said.

The upcoming nationwide population and housing census, which is conducted once every ten years, is scheduled from October 1 to 15.

According to the latest update from the country's Department of Population on Sunday, Myanmar's population is currently estimated to be over 56.68 million.

