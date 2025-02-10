Myanmar welcomes Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for peace and meditation

Yangon [Myanmar], February 10 : Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's meditation session in Yangon received an overwhelming response, with over 1,500 attendees, including Myanmar cabinet members, gathering at the National Theatre to hear the spiritual leader and head of the Art of Living.

The Myanmar government invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for the session, which was accepted by the Art of Living and held after clearance from the Embassy of India in Yangon.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur posted on X, "Meditation & @ArtofLiving Session by @Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for over 1500 people at National Theatre, and on leadership for 300 professionals, y'day in Yangon were hugely successful. Honoured to receive Gurudev at India House, and be a part of his peace efforts."

The event attracted people from all walks of life, including youth and women, and was marked by a high-level welcome in Naypyitaw.

On Sunday, the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Credentials Hall in Nay Pyi Taw.

The Senior General warmly welcomed Gurudev and acknowledged his global peace efforts. Gurudev reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Myanmar's peace and prosperity.

They discussed Myanmar's political history, ethnic conflicts influenced by external factors, Gurudev's global peace initiatives, and his plans to contribute to Myanmar's stability. They also touched on preparations for a free and fair multiparty democratic election.

The meeting was attended by SAC Joint Secretary General Ye Win Oo, Council Member Lt-Gen Yar Pyae, Union Ministers U Than Swe and U Tin Oo Lwin, along with Gurudev's delegation.

Later, Lt-Gen Yar Pyae, SAC Member and Chairman of the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee, met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Centre in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, a local daily, "During the meeting, Chairman of the National Solidarity and Peace-making Negotiation Committee Union Minister Lt-Gen Yar Pyae and Indian humanitarian leader and peace envoy Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had a friendly discussion on the implementation of Myanmar's peace process".

It added, "They also discussed Gurudev's experiences in mediating international conflicts, key issues of trust-building in the peace process, dialogue and mutual trust between conflicting parties, sufferings of all parties in conflicts, the importance of cooperation to achieve peace rather than blaming each other, and humanitarian aid to Myanmar".

At a time when external peace efforts have yielded limited results, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visit was facilitated with the concurrence of the Government of India and the Embassy of India, alongside the support of Myanmar's authorities and people.

The visit underscores India's constructive and balanced approach, promoting peace and offering a healing touch to the crisis-hit nation.

Despite deep-seated divisions between Myanmar's conflicting factions, experts suggest that prolonged conflict is unsustainable. A path toward peaceful coexistence and mutual acceptancewithin a federal union framework similar to India'scould offer a viable solution.

India's model of federalism and constitutional governance is gaining increasing attention in Myanmar, signalling a potential shift toward a more inclusive and stable political future.

Observers emphasise the importance of sustained encouragement for this approach to facilitate long-term peace and cooperation in the country.

