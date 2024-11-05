Mycoplasma pneumonia cases in Japan continue to surge

Tokyo, Nov 5 Cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, a respiratory disease caused by bacteria, have been surging in Japan, hitting a record high for four consecutive weeks as of October 20, local media reported Tuesday.

The average number of cases reported by about 500 medical institutions nationwide was 2.01 per institution in the week ended on October 20, with the figure surpassing two for the first time, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Jiji Press, citing data from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Patient numbers have been at the highest-ever weekly total since the current reporting method was introduced in 1999.

Before the recent surge in mycoplasma pneumonia cases, the record weekly average number of patients was 1.64 logged in October 2016.

The respiratory infection, caused by the bacterium mycoplasma pneumonia, spreads through droplets released into the air by sneezing and coughing and leads to symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue and headache, while children are more likely to become infected.

People aged 14 years or younger account for more than 80 per cent of patients, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor