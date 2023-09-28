Myntra Big Fashion Festival to offer over 23 lakh styles across fashion, beauty, lifestyle

Bengaluru, Sep 28 Myntra on Thursday announced the arrival of Big Fashion Festival, its biggest festive fashion extravaganza.

With over 23 lakh styles from over 6,000 brands, the fourth edition of the Myntra BFF offers one of the biggest assortment of selections across fashion, beauty and lifestyle ever and expects over 8 million customers to shop during the festive carnival.

Over 5 lakh new styles have been added from brands that are popular among non-metro customers.

To meet the expected surge in traffic and provide a smooth and seamless shopping journey to every shopper coming to the platform, Myntra has scaled its systems to handle 1 million concurrent users at peak.

This year, the platform will also provide access to constructs that are designed to showcase festive-oriented categories like Showstoppers, BFF Specials, and Rewards.

The platform has unique hero collections for ‘BFF Specials’ along with over 150 new launches, cross-brand collaborations and interesting CelebXBrand crossovers.

In addition to fashion and beauty, some of the emerging categories geared to witness rising demand this festive season include home products, luggage, travel and accessories, footwear, and handbags.

This BFF will see over 1.6 lakh styles and 50 new made-in-India D2C brands which are celebrated under the Myntra Rising STARS banner and will offer a differentiated selection, with unique styles for both men and women across fashion, footwear, accessories and home.

With the growing popularity and love for the catalog, some leading brands like Outcast, Nap Chief, BeYours and Veshti Company will showcase irresistible value-offers.

Indian wear is an integral part of one’s festive wardrobe and the men's and women’s segments have been scaled to 4.5 lakh styles, to cater to the festive demand ahead of the Big Fashion Festival.

The collection houses a range of mass premium and premium styles across light and heavy Indian wear, and fusion wear which are seeing an increase in demand from customers.

Fusion collection which comprises 45k styles from 1000+ brands is expected to trend among GenZ customers looking for an Indo-western look. International brands continue to gain traction among both men and women.

Myntra has added over 20 sought-after international brands launched this year that are also participating in BFF for the first time, along with the robust portfolio of 400+ global brands across diverse categories such as accessories, home, menswear, and sports footwear.

Some of the recently on-boarded international brands on Myntra include Anko, Saucony, Gymshark, Champion, BoohooMAN, DKNY, and Anne Klien, among others. Offering 90,000+ products across 1,500+ brands, including 200+ international brands in its beauty and personal care (BPC) portfolio, Myntra will enable shoppers with robust beauty offerings during the Big Fashion Festival.

The Home category is expected to see increased traction from fashion-forward customers this festive season. This has seen Myntra add over 50,000 new home products to its catalogue of 750+ brands and more than 2 lakh aesthetically pleasing and trend-first styles.

Myntra will cater to the festive needs of GenZ customers. As part of FWD, Myntra’s immersive fashion proposition for Gen-Z, is an array of uber-trendy brands offering over 67,000 styles.

Prominent brands that are expected to trend during the Big Fashion Festival are Lulu & Sky, H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, Freakins and Boohoo, among others. Some of the brands offering their new collections include: Apparel - The adidas official Team India jersey, Rare Rabbit’s Walk 2.0 collection, UNRL, Jack&Jones Ranveer X Urban Racer, The Kurta Company, Beyours, Oasis, Nike Jordan apparels, Gymshark, Jaipur KurtiXMadhuri Dixit, Janasya, Boohooman, MANGO MAN and H&M among others Beauty - Colorbar - Take me as I am, makeup range, L’oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Lipsticks among others Footwear - Nike, Saucony, Champion, adidas Luggage, Travel and Accessories - Urban Forest, Stylestry, Enoki by Baggit, Wildcraft Trolley, Ann Klien Home - Anko, Starbucks Watches and Wearables - FossilXDisney, CK, Lacoste, Hugo.

The festive event provides access to unprecedented value propositions by brands, along with ingenious customer engagement propositions like the Curtain Raiser deals, Grand Opening Hours, Brand Mania and limited-time deal constructs.

Customers can look forward to Myntra Revolutionary Price which includes 10 per cent bank offers in addition to attractive value offers.

During the event, customers will also have access to an additional 15 per cent off on using Myntra's co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to unlock more value on their festive purchases. Additionally, the shoppers can avail payment offers through partners like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm and Cred.

This BFF, customers shopping above a certain amount, will be able to avail exciting rewards which may include gold coins, trolleys and backpacks, etc.

"As the nation earnestly awaits the festive season, at Myntra, we are geared to roll out our biggest edition of the ‘Big Fashion Festival’. This is an opportunity for the industry to gain momentum where brands are able to infuse newness with their offerings while also strengthening their base of shoppers. This is also an opportunity for our ecosystem partners, including big and small brands, Kirana partners and artisans to grow further," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra has increased its women hiring, taking it to 21 per cent while creating employment opportunities for women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and has extended additional income opportunities. The hiring spans rural locations and villages in states like Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

In addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact centre this festive season, 45 per cent will be women hires.

Myntra’s robust supply chain network, consisting of 17,000 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), the platform’s neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role in fulfilling festive orders across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor