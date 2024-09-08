'Nacho Nacho': Asian-American leader Ajay Bhutoria launches Bollywood campaign song to power Kamala Harris' campaign

Washington, DC [US], September 8 : Ajay Bhutoria, a leader in the South Asian community and National Finance Committee member for Harris for President, has released a Bollywood-themed song titled "Nacho Nacho" for US Vice President Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential polls this year.

The song aims to energise nearly 5 million South Asian voters in key battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, according to a press release.

Bhutoria underscored that Vice President Kamala Harris represents a "brighter future" for Indian-Americans.

"Vice President Harris is running for the future and to turn the page on the division of Donald Trump," Bhutoria said. "She is a symbol of hope and representation for more than 4.4 million Indian Americans. We are using Bollywood music to unite and engage our community in this critical election."

He emphasised the importance of this "crucial moment" for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities to get involved.

"Now is the time to stand up and be counted. The AANHPI community has the power to make a difference in this election, and we must mobilise our voices to support Kamala Harris."

Bhutoria shared plans for additional Bollywood music videos to drive voter turnout for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"We will be producing more content to ensure South Asian voters are fully mobilized. In 2020, our Bollywood-based campaign videos went viral, and this year, we will make sure every South Asian vote counts," he stated.

"This election is about choosing between the future Kamala Harris offers and the divisive past of Donald Trump. We are committed to organizing, mobilizing, and winning this election," Bhutoria added.

The song, produced by Ritesh Parikh and performed by Shibani Kashyap, includes messages from community leaders in Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hindi.

Ritesh commented, "Kamala Harris is a unifying figure, much like Bollywood. Her journey resonates with our community and represents the diversity we celebrate."

The song is inspired by the vibrant energy of Bollywood, performed by renowned Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap, and produced in collaboration with the creative team at Awesome TV, led by Ritesh Parikh. This initiative builds upon our tradition of engaging the South Asian community through music and cultural connection, following the success of our previous efforts in 2020, the press release read.

The video of the song "Nacho Nacho" transcends language and cultural barriers, resonating with voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali and more.

The lyrics and dance moves reflect the festive spirit of the Asian-American community in the US, sending a strong message to mobilise and vote for Kamala Harris.

Describing the upcoming presidential polls as a critical moment in American history, Bhutoria, alleged that under Trump's presidency, America witnessed rising hate crimes, the suspension of H1B visas, and mounting challenges for immigrants.

"Donald Trump's divisive leadership has cast a long shadow over our nation, marked by fear, anger, and division. Under his presidency, America witnessed rising hate crimes, the suspension of H1B visas, and mounting challenges for immigrants. Communities of color, including South Asians, bore the brunt of his policies. Trump may claim to be an ally of India, but his actions speak otherwisetrade deals remained unsigned under his presidency," Bhutoria said, as quoted by the release.

"In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris offers hope. She understands the struggles of immigrants, working families, and minority communities. She stands for unity, inclusion, and progress. Her policies will reduce the green card backlog, protect immigrants, ensure fair wages, support small business growth, tackle climate change, and secure better relations between the US and India," he added.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, Harris, 59, would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

