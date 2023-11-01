Nagaland: 20 Bangladesh Air Force personnel visit Dimapur, interact with IAF personnel

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 1 : In order to highlight India's contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War, a 20-member Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) delegation visited Dimapur on Tuesday, Indian Air Force said.

Officers and personnel of the Indian Air Force, including those belonging to Dornier and Mi17-V5 Sqn having a historical connection with the Kilo Flight interacted with Bangladesh Air Force personnel.

Taking to X, Eastern Air Command IAF stated, "The Bangladesh Air Force came into being with one armed Chetak, one armed Otter and one Dakota, 9 officers and 57 men on 28 Sept, 1971 at Dimapur. On this day 3 pilots commenced their trg by IAF in Kilo Flight at Dimapur."

Bangladesh Air Force was formed on 28 September, 1971 at Dimapur, India with the flying code unit codenamed "Kilo Flight."

It further stated, "To keep the spirit of Liberation war alive among the personnel of Bangladesh Forces and to highlight India's contribution to their Liberation war, 20 Officers and Personnel of Bangladesh Air Force led by Gp Capt Tanvir Marzan visited Dimapur on 31 Oct, 23."

The visit of Bangladesh Air Force personnel to India's Dimapur reflects the "deep ties and bonhomie" between the Air Forces of the two nations.

In another post on X, Eastern Air Command IAF stated, "Officers and personnel of Indian Air Force including those belonging to Dornier and Mi17-V5 Sqn having historical connection with the Kilo Flt interacted with BAF. The visit reflects the deep ties and bonhomie between the Air Forces of the two countries."

Earlier in September, the 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) between India and Bangladesh was held in Bangladesh's Dhaka, where the two nations discussed various bilateral issues, including the removal of port restrictions, the groundwork for the commencement of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The meeting was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Vipul Bansal and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh, Noor Md Mahbubul Haq.

"The 15th Meeting of JWG discussed a host of bilateral issues such as the removal of port restrictions, groundwork for the commencement of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), harmonisation of standards, mutual recognition of standards, supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh, development of road and rail infrastructure, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation and creation/strengthening of infrastructure in Land Customs Stations/Integrated Check Posts, border haats, etc," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) meetings between India and Bangladesh are held annually to discuss key trade-related issues and "explore opportunities for economic and technical collaboration, promotion, facilitation, expansion and diversification of trade between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."

The 15th JWG on Trade meeting concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthen economic engagement, regional cooperation, and sustainable development.

"Both sides reiterated that the future holds great promise for enhanced trade relations and mutual prosperity," the statement said. Furthermore, India and Bangladesh took several trade facilitative measures to facilitate trade between the countries.

"India has allowed exports from Bangladesh to India by rail in closed containers with customs clearance facilities at any Inland Container Depot (ICD) vide circular dated May 17, 2022," the statement said.

The statement further read, "Bangladesh informed about the successful commencement of an agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Port (ACMP) and increasing the number of goods to be traded through various Land Custom Stations (LCSs)."

