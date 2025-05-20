Nagas of Manipur preserve heritage through handloom and handicrafts

Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], May 20 : Nagas are the third-largest ethnic group in Manipur, primarily inhabiting the hills. Despite modern challenges, they proudly preserve their heritage through vibrant festivals, traditional dress, and intricate handicrafts. In Tamenglong, where the majority belong to the Zeliangrong Naga tribe, a centuries-old tradition of handloom weaving thrives, carried on by rural women and artisans who keep this craft alive across generations.

"We work here making traditional clothes. It takes one to two days to weave a piece of fabric, which requires a lot of effort. We make clothes for both women and men. Prices start around three thousand rupees and increase if more fabric is used or if the work is more intricate," says Thinglung Lio, a handicraft artist.

These women skillfully weave traditional garments such as the phanek (a wraparound skirt), shawls, sheets, and gamchas (towels), using local raw materials like silk and cotton threads. Their craftsmanship beautifully reflects Manipur's rich cultural diversity and artistic heritage. Each colour and design carries deep symbolic meaning, making these garments more than just clothingthey are vibrant expressions of identity. Although the handloom sector in Manipur was affected during times of unrest, the improving situation has revitalised the industry, bringing new hope and growth.

Thotreichan Zimik, proprietor of a handloom cluster in Ukhrul district, says, "For about one and a half years, the business was slow, but in the last 5-6 months, our business has been running smoothly and demand is growing. People are asking for different kinds of products, so all our workers are busy from morning till evening."

Manipur's handloom industry is gaining wider recognition, with handmade textiles reaching markets across the country. Though exports are still limited, e-commerce offers great potential for broader reach. By blending traditional techniques with modern fashion, Manipur's textiles are opening new opportunities. More than just fabric, this industry reflects the soul, tradition, and vibrant culture of its people.

