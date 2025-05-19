Nahayan bin Mubarak meets Chief Monk of Nah Luang Temple at Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): In a gesture that reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to tolerance, cultural openness, and interfaith dialogue, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with the Venerable Phraphawanathammaphinan Seesuk, Chief Monk of Nah Luang Temple in Udon Thani Province, Thailand, during an official visit to the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the United Arab Emirates, who warmly welcomed Sheikh Nahayan, emphasising the significance of the visit as a key milestone in fostering cultural and spiritual cooperation between the two nationsparticularly as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

This visit was part of a broader program hosted by the Thai Embassy, which welcomed a delegation of monks from Nah Luang Temple to the UAE from 15 to 22 May 2025. The visit aims to promote interfaith dialogue and to share the spiritual and cultural values embedded in the Buddhist tradition, within the framework of mutual respect and global understanding.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak extended a warm welcome to the Thai religious delegation, expressing deep appreciation for the strong ties between the Emirati and Thai peoples. He affirmed that such engagements with spiritual leaders from around the world are instrumental in advancing the global values of tolerance, coexistence, and peacewhile building inclusive societies rooted in mutual respect and fraternity.

For his part, the Venerable Chief Monk Phraphawanathammaphinan Seesuk expressed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Nahayan for the gracious reception, commending the UAE's leadership for its unwavering commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and cultural harmony. He further highlighted the importance of such cross-cultural and interreligious engagements in strengthening the foundations of global peace and understanding.

The meeting concluded with a group photo session, capturing a moment of shared respect and human connection that both nations continue to foster through dialogue, cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. (ANI/WAM)

