Nahyan bin Mubarak visits 21st edition of ADIHEX

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan visited several Emirati and international pavilions participating in the event, organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers' Club.

He praised the advanced level of the exhibition, the organisation, the range of participation, and the content of the pavilions.

Sheikh Nahyan commended the exhibition's role as a global leader, providing visitors with insights into market trends and practices that promote environmental conservation and sustainability.

He also highlighted the UAE's rich cultural heritage in falconry, hunting, and equestrianism. (ANI/WAM)

