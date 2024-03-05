Nahyan bin Zayed honours teams participating in hosting, organisation of UAE Tour 2024

Dubai [UAE], March 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has honoured teams that participated in the hosting and organisation of the UAE Tour 2024, including government entities, strategic partners and volunteers.

Sheikh Nahyan commended the teams for their efforts in delivering a successful edition of the event and for showcasing the UAE as a leading destination for hosting international sporting events. (ANI/WAM)

