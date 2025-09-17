Namibia declares measles outbreak in northwestern region

Windhoek, Sep 17 Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services has declared a measles outbreak in the Opuwo district of northwestern Kunene Region, where 10 out of 20 suspected cases have tested positive, officials said Wednesday.

All patients are in stable condition and no deaths have been reported, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said in a statement, adding that under Namibia's national health guidelines, two laboratory-confirmed measles cases out of five suspected are sufficient to trigger an outbreak declaration.

She said the ministry has stepped up its response, which includes strengthened surveillance, intensified public awareness campaigns, and mass vaccination efforts targeting children between six months and 15 years old.

"As of Sept. 12, a total of 1,525 children had been vaccinated. A district-wide campaign is scheduled from September 17 to October 3, 2025, targeting over 28,000 children," the minister said.

According to Luvindao, most confirmed cases were among unvaccinated individuals, underscoring the importance of routine childhood immunisations.

She urged parents and caregivers to ensure that all children are fully vaccinated and to seek medical care immediately if they develop symptoms such as fever and rash, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor