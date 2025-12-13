Namibia grants one-month amnesty to overstayed foreign nationals

Windhoek, Dec 13 Namibia has announced a one-month amnesty programme allowing foreign nationals who have overstayed their immigration permits to leave the country voluntarily without facing prosecution, fines or detention, the country's Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has announced.

The amnesty, which is effective from December 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, applies to individuals who have overstayed their residence or visa permits or who failed to present themselves to immigration authorities as required by the Immigration Control Act, according to the ministry's statement.

According to the ministry, the decision follows concerns over overcrowding in police cells, strained enforcement resources and the need to uphold constitutional and humanitarian standards in immigration management.

Under the directive, affected individuals must voluntarily report to the nearest immigration office within 30 days, present valid identification documents and will be issued a 120-hour departure notice, allowing them to exit Namibia without legal sanctions, it said.

The amnesty exempts beneficiaries from prosecution, fines or detention for the duration of the programme and applies retroactively to all overstays or failures to report that occurred prior to the directive, the ministry said.

However, the directive stipulates post-departure restrictions, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Foreign nationals who have overstayed their permits by more than 30 days will be declared persona non grata for 12 months, while those who have overstayed by less than 30 days will face a six-month re-entry ban.

The ministry said authorities will also prioritise the release of immigration detainees covered by the amnesty to reduce overcrowding in detention facilities, adding that failure to comply within the amnesty period will result in the full enforcement of immigration laws, including detention and deportation.

