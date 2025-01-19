Namibia welcomes ranking as 4th safest country in Africa

Windhoek, Jan 19 Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) on Saturday welcomed the recent ranking by Altezza Travel, which placed Namibia as the 4th safest country in Africa.

Altezza Travel's acknowledgement of Namibia's safety, political stability, and well-developed tourism infrastructure is a significant achievement, MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement, adding that this ranking not only enhances the country's international image but also reinforces Namibia's position as a prime travel destination.

According to Muyunda, Namibia was ranked fourth behind Mauritius in first place, Ghana in second, and Zambia in third.

"This ranking points out our peaceful nature as Namibians but also highlights that our collective efforts to ensure peace and stability are being recognized. The ministry would commend the Namibian people, security clusters, law enforcement agencies, and all stakeholders for fostering law and order in the country," he added.

Muyunda said safety is an important factor in the travel and tourism sectors; therefore, this ranking gives Namibia more recognition around the globe and will steer more recommendations by travellers to visit the country.

The spokesperson noted that even though Namibia is ranked fourth, the ministry believes that the country has the potential to be the safest country in Africa.

Meanwhile, the rankings came against the backdrop of the ongoing tourism safety campaign being spearheaded by the ministry in cooperation with the Namibian police, tour operators, and selected regional councils, among others.

"We must, as a country, prioritize peace and stability as this will not only attract tourists but also much-needed investors that will enhance economic development," he said.

Altezza Travel, a destination management company headquartered in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, compiled the rankings by reviewing leading global studies from recent years, including official statistics and citizens' perceptions of personal safety.

