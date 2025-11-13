Namibian President vows to double creative sector's GDP contribution

Windhoek, Nov 13 Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday pledged to double the creative sector's contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent within the next five years.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the pledge during the 26th Bank of Namibia Annual Symposium, held under the theme: "Unleashing the Power of the Creative Industries: A Catalyst for Economic Development in Namibia," in a statement delivered on her behalf in the capital, Windhoek, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The president said that Namibia's future would not be determined by its underground resources, but by the creativity and innovation of its people.

"For too long, Namibia's economy has relied on a narrow base, mining, fisheries, and agriculture. These sectors do not have enough jobs, enough inclusion, or enough resilience," she said, adding that Namibia must shift from being merely resource-rich to becoming an architect of relevance in a world that rewards creativity and intellect.

The creative economy, which includes film, music, fashion, design, gaming, and digital content, is one of the world's fastest-growing sectors, generating over 2.3 trillion US dollars annually and contributing over 3 per cent to global GDP, she noted.

"Namibia, with its youthful, connected, and tech-savvy population, has all the ingredients to lead this transformation if we create the right conditions for our people to thrive," she said.

To capitalize on this global trend, she said the government has made the creative industries a core pillar of its Sixth National Development Plan.

She also called on the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to fast-track the development of a distinctive national brand, leveraging the country's existing global recognition as a filming destination for productions such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The Mummy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, meanwhile, encouraged the youth to transition from being consumers of global content to producers of uniquely Namibian stories, products, and ideas, emphasizing that their creativity is an economic force.

