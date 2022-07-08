Narendra Modi deeply anguished by attack on former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday.Prime Minister expressed grief on the incident on Twitter. "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," he wrote.

The former Japanese PM shares a bond of friendship with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, with both the leaders having displayed their camaraderie several times, when they visited each other. Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival in Yamanashi in October 2018 to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, Abe had said that the former was one of his most "dependable" friends.“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @ShinzoAbe. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” Modi had tweeted.

