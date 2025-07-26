NASA Layoffs: 20% or 3,870 Employees to Exit US Space Agency

About 3,870 employees, or 20% of the workforce, are set to exit the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), according to Reuters, citing an agency spokesperson. The report said that the number may not be the same and could change in the coming days. After the this depart the remaining employees at the space research agency will be around 14,000.

NASA scientists, engineers and their families are protesting at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum over budget cuts and mass layoffs within the nation's space agency, and to urge Congress to take expedient action to reverse or minimise further losses.

NASA is facing internal backlash over mass layoffs and deep science cuts triggered by ongoing budget turmoil. Employees and lawmakers are protesting decisions that threaten key missions and research, warning of long-term damage to U.S. space leadership and innovation. Image… pic.twitter.com/rpCTmBA3E0 — Cosmoknowledge (@cosmoknowledge) July 25, 2025

Also Read | ISRO to launch NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite on July 30.

Just days earlier, lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Science, Space, and Technology published a scathing letter to interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, accusing agency leadership of acting outside its legal authority by enacting extensive cuts before a final budget is passed.

One of the employees at NASA said that the government research agency is telling everybody below them to take the Deferred Resignation Program now. To jump ship.