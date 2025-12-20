NASA loses contact with Mars probe 'Maven'

Washington, DC [US], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The US space agency NASA has lost contact with the Mars probe "Maven". Work is underway to re-establish contact, a NASA spokeswoman told the German news agency DPA.

No regular data had been received for around two weeks. A "short fragment" indicates that the probe may have "rotated in an unexpected way".

Launched at the end of 2013, "Maven" has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and provides important research data, particularly on the planet's atmosphere.

NASA also has the probes "Mars Odyssey" and "Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter" in operation, as well as the rovers "Curiosity" and "Perseverance" on the surface of our neighbouring planet. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor