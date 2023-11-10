NASA worked with Mphasis company Blink UX to revamp user experience

Bengaluru, Nov 10 NASA collaborated with Blink UX, an Mphasis company, to release its updated website after two years of rigorous user experience research, strategy and design.

The researchers from Blink surveyed 2,633 audience members, interviewed 202 NASA stakeholders, and conducted 268 quantitative user research sessions to build the foundation for the robust experience strategy and design system behind NASA’s reimagined web experience.

Last month, the US space agency began the transition to elevate its primary digital platforms NASA.gov, science.nasa.gov, and NASA +.

The three new web platforms offer a user-friendly, topic-driven experience featuring a powerful search engine, easy navigation, and improved publishing tools that will enable content creators to tell consistent, engaging stories to captivate the American public and inspire the next generation of scientists.

NASA partnered with Blink for the firm's expertise and commitment to a user-centered design approach, experience modernising legacy platforms, and ability to implement a custom design system, the company said in a statement.

Blink UX is a design consulting firm with over two decades of experience in UX research, strategy, and design, partnering with innovative industry leaders.

Specialising in Cloud and digital solutions, Mphasis has deep domain expertise in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and serves 35 of the top 50 US BFSI firms.

