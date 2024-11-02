Nasirabad: BYC holds demonstrations against enforced disappearances by Pakistan's forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 2 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held demonstrations against the ongoing enforced disappearances by the Pakistan armed forces under the banner, "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances" in the Nasirabad district of Balochistan on Friday.

The BYC Nasirabad zone began the protest from Baldia Ground and marched towards Allah Wala Chowk.

In a post on X, the BYC stated," As part of BYC's ongoing campaign, "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances," a protest rally was organised today by BYC Naseerabad Zone. The protest, aimed at raising voices against the oppression, genocide, and enforced disappearances faced by the Baloch people, started at Baldia Ground and continued to Allah Wala Chowk."

BYC organised a peaceful protest rally to raise their voices against the oppression but they were blocked by the Pakistan armed forces before reaching the Press Club.

The protesters highlighted that police threatened them, harassed and finally assaulted them to make the crowd disperse. However, participants shouted slogans against authorities and called to bring back allegedly abducted people.

The BYC further added," Despite intimidation by local police, who attempted to halt the protest and used force to disperse participants before reaching the Press Club, the demonstrators continued the march, chanting slogans against police actions and demanding the release of all Baloch enforced disappeared persons."

On Thursday, a similar protest took place at Nokundi, Balochistan where the protesters demonstrated photographs of the victims, demanding their immediate release. The residents joined the protest to support their families and loved ones. Despite continued oppression by the armed forces, the protestors were standing in solidarity.

BYC has organised protests in Karachi, Hub Chowki, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Kharan, Quetta, Nushki, Dalbandin, and Chagai till now.

The Pakistan armed forces have used violent measures to stop the protest but the Baloch people are continuously raising their voices against the enforced disappearances by the Pakistan police force.

