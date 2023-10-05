Nasirr Khan, Praneet Bhat join cast of 'Chand Jalne Laga'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actors Nasirr Khan and Praneet Bhat are all set to essay the roles of Vanraj Sehgal and Sartaj Sehgal respectively, in the upcoming show 'Chand Jalne Laga', adding depth to the narrative.

The soul-stirring song of new show, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has resonated deeply with the viewers ever since its launch, creating immense anticipation for the upcoming show.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of a vineyard, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ unfolds the romantic journey of Dev and Tara, childhood sweethearts facing the hurdles of fate. The show will star Kanika Mann (Tara) and Vishal Aditya Singh (Dev) in the lead.

Vanraj is Tara’s father, who truly values talent and hard work. Whereas Sartaj Sehgal is Vanraj’s brother who has always been envious of his brother’s wealth.

Talking about his role, Nasirr shared: "I am playing the character of Vanraj Sehgal, who is Tara’s father. He appreciates both talent and hard work. This is the first time in the 30 years of my career, I am playing a character like Vanraj who is equally emotional, caring, and helpless. There are plenty of surprises for the viewers for sure."

Praneet said: "I am very thrilled to step aboard this romantic drama. My character is Sartaj Sehgal, who is Vanraj’s cunning and crafty brother. He’s very different from the characters I’ve essayed before and that’s what excites me about being part of this story. I’m all set to entertain my fans with this show. I hope the viewers embrace me in this role. All of us on the show are doing our best to piece together an enthralling story."

The show will soon air on Colors.

