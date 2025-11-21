Nation mourns death of Wing Commander Namnash Syal, pilot of crashed Tejas

New Delhi [India], November 21 : The Tejas aircraft that crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday was piloted by Wing Commander Namnash Syal, said officials. Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu mourned the death of the officer.

"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Namnash Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal," the Himachal CM said.

An eyewitness of the crash, Manoj Kumar Tuteja, told ANI, "It was performing a negative G manoeuvre...he was already pretty low at that point, and then he recovered and went straight into the ground...A huge fireball after that, and extremely shocking. I've never felt this feeling ever in my life."

The Dubai Media Office on Friday said that emergency teams and firefighters have reached the IAF Tejas crash site and are managing the situation. The Media Office further noted the tragic death of the pilot.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site. pic.twitter.com/LpdE87YjLM— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 21, 2025

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed in the Dubai Air Show 2025, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Friday expressed regret at the death of IAF Tejas pilot, who succumbed to his injuries after a crash in Dubai.

Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said they stood with the bereaved family.

In a post on X, the IDS said, "General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

