National Centre of Meteorology hosts international workshop on 'Advancing Renewable Energy'

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that it is hosting an international workshop on the "Advancing Renewable Energy: A Global Workshop on Weather, Water, and Climate Services" as the latest in a series of prestigious meetings bringing together distinguished global experts to explore key topics related to energy and meteorology.

Focusing on the crucial intersection between renewable energy and advanced weather, water, and climate services, the workshop will discuss a global mechanism to enhance the capacities of national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHSs) in providing specialised information to the renewable energy sector.

The workshop is co-organised by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) with support from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

With the energy sector being the main driver of climate change, accounting for over 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, the global community has committed to tripling renewable energy capacities and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 in accordance with decisions made during COP28 in the UAE.

The workshop will explore a global mechanism to enhance the capacities of NMHSs to provide the latest information to energy users. With the increased global use of solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and marine energy sources, the workshop aims to discuss the energy transition with a special focus on the crucial role that advanced weather, water, and climate science and services play in underpinning this energy shift and mitigating climate change.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "A global mechanism, potentially in the form of a WMO Global Centre, is essential for the provision of comprehensive weather, water, and climate services to the energy sector. We are proud to host this workshop to enable the sharing of cutting-edge insights from leading experts working across the broad spectrum of meteorological and energy topics. Through its commitment and success in bringing together the best minds to explore this vital global initiative, the UAE is leading global efforts to develop weather and water expertise to secure sustainable energy for the benefit of future generations."

As reliable and resilient energy infrastructures depend on accurate and timely hydrological and meteorological data and services, such services are crucial in helping protect energy systems against extreme weather events and the broader impacts of climate change.

A key part requirement is early warning systems tailored to the needs of the energy sector to improve energy security. Given the importance of a global mechanism that could take the form of an international centre or initiative providing weather, water, and climate services to the energy sector, the WMO is committed to examining this project with robust support from the NCM.

Dr Johan Stander, Director of the WMO Services Department, said, "While the main focus is on climate mitigation and the transition to renewables, there is a strong need to strengthen the resilience of energy systems, including renewable power plants, against more frequent and intense extreme events driven by climate change."

The proposed mechanism is designed to synergise with ongoing and planned initiatives of the WMO Technical Commissions, supporting WMO members in facilitating national net zero energy transitions, managing energy demand, enhancing energy system resilience, providing early warnings, ensuring energy security, and improving energy efficiency.

As well as examining the practicalities and functions of a global mechanism, the workshop will also consider how this mechanism could support countries in achieving the UNFCCC Paris Agreement goals, the COP28 Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, and the UN SDG7 goals. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor