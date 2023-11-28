National Centre of Meteorology to highlight UAE's contributions to improving water sustainability globally

Dubai [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced its participation in the COP28 Conference of the Parties that will be held in Dubai Expo City from November 30-December 12.

At this landmark global event, the Centre will highlight the UAE's leading contributions to improving water sustainability and achieving global water security through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

As a global research initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAEREP aims to encourage and enhance scientific and technical progress in rain enhancement by providing a grant of US$1.5 million distributed over a period of 3 years for each rain enhancement research proposals accepted. The NCM manages the programme as part of its support for research related to rain enhancement.

Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM, and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "The world's eyes are turning to the UAE once again with the upcoming COP28. The countries and participating parties will seek to reach decisive outcomes that will enhance global consensus on the necessary actions to accelerate progress in climate action and sustainable development, thereby making this conference a milestone in the history of climate action.

"Through our work within the local, regional and global climate action system, we at the National Centre of Meteorology are keen to leverage our broad partnerships to ensure that we contribute effectively to the global discussions at the conference, whether through the Early Warning for All initiative in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organisation, or through the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences, a programme which has already consolidated our country's leading position in this vital field."

In the presence of the Deputy Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, the UAEREP will organise a side event at the WMO's pavilion hosting distinguished speakers with expertise in weather improvement initiatives from around the world, including specialists from the American Meteorological Society (AMS), the WMO's weather improvement expert team, the Middle East Institute, and Georgetown University in Qatar.

The programme's participation at the conference also includes highlighting the UAE's experience in developing rain enhancement technologies and processes through the 11 research projects that have received its grant to date. So far, the advances made by Program researchers have already resulted in 5 patents being registered in various fields. The Program has pioneered innovations in AI-assisted techniques, drone use, and refined nanotechnology through projects that have been supported from the theoretical stage to practical applications.

Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the UAEREP, said, "Through our participation at COP28, we look forward to expanding global networks of international cooperation in rain enhancement science, technology and processes, and to exploring new horizons to build on the achievements we have made to date in this field in support of local, regional and global efforts to achieve water security."

The programme will also host a panel discussion at the UAE pavilion on "Solving Water Scarcity with Rainfall Enhancement: A Climate-Responsive," which will cover the benefits of systematic rain enhancement as a sustainable and reliable solution to water scarcity. Additionally, the programme team will participate in presentations showcasing the UAE's experience in rain enhancement in both the pavilion of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Arab States of the Gulf, and the pavilion of Morocco. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor