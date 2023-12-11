National Human Rights Institution holds discussion session on occasion of Human Rights Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held a discussion session titled "Celebrating History and Shaping the Future" on the occasion of Human Rights Day, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking 30 years since the adoption of the Paris Principles which guide the work of national human rights institutions.

The discussion session, presented by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General, addressed several important topics, including the definition of human rights, the history of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stemmed from the United Nations Charter, as well as treaties and mechanisms associated with the Declaration.

Furthermore, the session explored future human rights challenges, taking into consideration the diversity of cultures worldwide, and emphasised the importance of new legislation and agreements to keep pace with the both present and future.

In the second segment of the session, discussions focused on the Paris Principles, which guide the operations of national human rights institutions, and their historical evolution from their inception to the establishment of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). It also highlighted key aspects associated with the functions and roles of these institutions, as well as the primary classifications within their accreditation process, which enable them to engage in a wide range of practices with high credibility recognised at an international scale. (ANI/WAM)

