National Media Office organises 'Media and National Responsibility Forum'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Septmeber 24 (ANI/WAM): The National Media Office (NMO) organised the "Media and National Responsibility Forum" as part of its efforts to coordinate and collaborate with members of the UAE media ecosystem, including traditional media and social media platforms. The forum aims to promote responsible and purposeful communication that safeguards the nation's interests, security, and stability while exposing false claims, disinformation, and the spread of rumours and suspicious campaigns instigated by online troll armies.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMO and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council; Khalid Mubarak Al Madhani, Head of the Federal Prosecution for Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes; along with a distinguished group of editors-in-chief, media professionals, journalists, content creators, and social media influencers.

In his keynote speech at the forum, Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to upholding the humanitarian legacy and ethical values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, among the people of the UAE. He also noted that the preservation of authentic Emirati values by social media users is of great importance to the UAE leadership.

He said that social media platforms have a strong presence and influence across many sectors, with millions of followers in the UAE and beyond. "This calls for vigilance and awareness to ensure that the true image of the Emirati community and the country's achievements is conveyed."

He added that it is essential to deliver objective content based on facts and accurate information and data while steering clear of rumours, misleading campaigns, and suspicious agendas aimed at corrupting societies and damaging relations between countries and people.

Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed outlined the key traits of the Emirati personality on social media, as defined by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. These traits include the ethics of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, avoiding insults and offensive language, upholding modesty, living up to the civility of the UAE community, demonstrating confidence and humility, using reason and logic in dialogue, engaging positively with different ideas, cultures, and societies, and promoting community-driven initiatives that enrich the nation.

He noted, "Every Emirati on social media is an ambassador of their country and an important part of its soft power. They should contribute to the achievements of the UAE by engaging in objective discussions, combatting rumours, avoiding involvement in suspicious campaigns, and upholding the values and ethics of the Emirati people."

The Chairman of the National Media Office said that "Block Without Comment", the anti-online trolling campaign he launched to combat "electronic flies" (online trolls) and those behind suspicious campaigns attempting to sow discord among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in particular and Arab countries in general, is rooted in the national principles established by the wise leadership of the GCC countries. "These principles reject getting drawn into the chaos and strife caused by individuals of weak character who seek to increase their follower count at the expense of national stability and security. Such individuals aim to lure social media users into imaginary battles filled with accusations and falsehoods."

He indicated that the campaign received a positive response from ministers, officials, journalists, artists, academics, and social media audiences from various countries of the GCC, as well as citizens from other Arab countries. The interaction volume exceeded 90 million interactions. He noted that the campaign successfully achieved a reduction in the volume of offensive content by more than 95 per cent in just four days, while positive content increased by more than 85 per cent.

Discussions also revolved around the importance of strengthening the role of media in supporting national identity, spreading community awareness and supporting national campaigns aimed at protecting members of society from the danger of fake accounts on various communication platforms, as well as how to deal with the growing digital challenges and mechanisms to maintain credibility and transparency in the media amid rapid technological transformations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor