NATO chief expresses concern over Taiwan about China's military buildup

The Hague [Netherlands], June 24 : NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed his apprehension about the situation in Taiwan in light of China's significant military buildup, as reported by the Taipei Times.

He made these remarks during a press conference held before the NATO summit in The Hague. "We have developed a close relationship with Japan and [South] Korea, as well as Australia and New Zealand, precisely because these nations are extremely concerned about China's substantial military buildup," Rutte stated.

He noted that three to five Chinese defence firms are now listed among the top ten globally, a change from a few years ago when there were none on that list. "Naturally, they are not undertaking this effort simply to display impressive parades in Beijing," he said, according to the Taipei Times report.

Addressing a potential worst-case scenario in which the US, under the Taiwan Relations Act, may be required to provide support or even defend Taiwan during a Chinese assault, Rutte commented that NATO, as a collective entity, has no option to "opt out." However, he cautioned that China would ensure Russia "keeps us preoccupied here in Europe" if they "attempt anything with Taiwan," as highlighted by the Taipei Times report.

"That is part of the reason we must remain prepared, and we cannot afford to be naive," Rutte remarked, stressing the significance of "additional defence spending." He mentioned that NATO member countries would meet the 2014 target of allocating 2 per cent of their GDP to defence this year, though a new benchmark of 5 per cent will be established at the summit, as pointed out by the Taipei Times report.

The Taiwan-China matter represents a complex and enduring geopolitical dispute revolving around Taiwan's claim to sovereignty. Taiwan, officially referred to as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its government, military, and economy, effectively functioning as a sovereign state.

Notably, China regards Taiwan as a separatist province and upholds a "One China" policy, which asserts that there exists only one China, with Beijing as its capital. Beijing has continually articulated its intention to reunify with Taiwan, employing diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan on the international stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor