NATO chief participates in call with Biden, other leaders amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday (local time) participated in a secure conference call with international leaders organized by US President Joe Biden amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The call included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida," NATO said in a statement.

The NATO Secretary-General stressed that at last week's extraordinary NATO Summit, Allies strongly condemned Russia's "unjustified invasion" as a grave violation of international law, as well as the enabling role of Belarus, and reiterated their full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"NATO Allies have stepped up their support to Ukraine, with security assistance, humanitarian and financial aid," the statement said.

Stoltenberg recalled that NATO has already boosted Allied defences, including through the deployment of elements of the NATO Response Force to the eastern part of the Alliance.

"Allies have also decided to take additional steps to ensure the security and defence of all Allies, and will continue to adjust to a "new normal" in European security, due to Russia's continued efforts to undermine fundamental principles by the use of force," read the statement.

Leaders reaffirmed their strong unity and commitment to continue working together to address the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades.

The leaders highlighted the unprecedented package of restrictive measures adopted as a result of Russia's aggressive behaviour. The leaders further reiterated the call on Russia to immediately stop the war, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine, and turn back to the path of dialogue.

"They agreed to continue their close coordination on the next steps amongst themselves and with Ukraine, the statement added.

