NATO's radars in Ukraine can control Russian territory: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Monday address blamed NATO by saying that if NATO deploys radar equipment in Ukraine, they can control Russian territory.

In his address, he said, "If NATO deploys radar equipment in Ukraine, they can control Russian territory. US deployment of some weapons in Ukraine will mean they put knives to Russia's throat. Russia's proposals on security guarantees were rejected out of hand."

He accused NATO of carrying anti-Russian sentiments, "With the expansion of NATO, countries that joined alliance brought their fixations, anti-Russian sentiment to the alliance," he said. "Western weapons coming to Ukraine in an unceasing stream, defiantly; foreign advisers are in charge of the situation. Command of armed forces of Ukraine can directly come from nato headquarters," he added.

Putin said, "Ukraine's constitution does not allow foreign military bases, but they bypassed it, they call nato base a mission. Kyiv has long proclaimed course toward nato, but there is a principle in international documents not to strengthen security at others' expense."

"Russia consistently offered NATO cooperation in various formats, Moscow fulfilled all obligations to the west. Russia received five waves of nato expansion, we were simply deceived," he added

He further blamed NATO and said that the "European security crisis happened due to NATO expansion, and this led to the loss of mutual trust."

Notably, in response to ideas on security guarantees and non-expansion of nato, the West said that any state has the right to enter into any alliances.

"Russia has every right to take retaliatory measures for its security, and we will do so," said Putin.

During his address, he blamed America for "using Ukraine, Georgia to carry out anti-Russian policy."

Putin, in his address, said that the US embassy in Kyiv directly controls anti-corruption activities under the pretext of the effective fight, but corruption is blooming more than ever in the country.

"They again tried to blackmail Russia with sanctions, regardless of the situation in Ukraine, the goal is same- to restrain Russia's development," he said on warning of sanctions on Russia by western countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

