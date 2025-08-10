Navies of India, Pakistan to carry out drills in Arabian Sea from August 11

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Even as the Operation Sindoor is still going on, the navies of India and Pakistan will be carrying out separate drills in the Arabian Sea at the same time for the next few days, starting tomorrow.

Defence sources said navies of both India and Pakistan have issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) for carrying out drills in the Arabian Sea in their respective territorial areas.

"Indian Navy warships would be carrying out drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12. Pakistan Navy has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for carrying out its own naval exercises in its waters," they said.

A NOTAM is issued when air traffic movement is restricted for a certain period of time.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and pounded its airbases.

India has said that cessation of hostilities came after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called up his Indian counterpart, and there was no third-party mediation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor