Navneet Malik gives insight about his character in 'Aankh Micholi'

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actor Navneet Malik, who will be next seen in the show 'Aankh Micholi' has opened up on his character, and shared how he learned to prepare tea, and mastered the Gujarati language for the role.

The new undercover cop saga, 'Aankh Micholi' stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

Navneet, who plays the role of Sumedh in the show, said: "My character's name is Sumedh; he hails from a Gujarati background. After his father's death, Sumedh takes over the family business and takes care of his family in order to support them. Sumedh has conflicts with his mother, and the audience will get to witness an emotional graph as well."

"My character Sumedh sells tea in the show Aankh Micholi, for which I learned to prepare tea and also learned Gujarati for the character in order to attain perfection in it. The role of Sumedh came to me, and I am grateful for it. The audience will get to witness the varied intricacies of Sumedh's character," he added.

The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas and Bahu and the complexities of Rukmini and Sumedh's equations.

It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

It will air on Star Plus from January 22.

