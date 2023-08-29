Navneet Malik: I'm passionate about my health and fitness, as I am about my career

New Delhi, Aug 29 Fitness and a healthy lifestyle are a way of life for model and actor Navneet Malik. He is passionate about his health and fitness, as he is about his career and craft.

Navneet wouldn’t compromise on his fitness and a healthy lifestyle for anything or almost anything.

"For fitness, I try to wake up early in the morning around 4-4:30 am, and try to finish my fitness routine like yoga and meditation very early in the morning. I try to own my first two-three hours of the day, everyday. And that’s how I maintain my fitness," Navneet told IANS.

He said: "I’m as passionate about my health and fitness as I am about my career and craft. So, whether I need to gain weight for a portrayal or lose it to be in ship shape again, I do it all with all my might."

Did he always wanted to be an actor?

Navneet, who is known for his appearances in projects like 'Heropanti 2', and 'Love Hostel' said: "No, I never thought of being an actor. I started my career with a job as a civil engineer in Delhi, and then I turned into a model, then a supermodel and did all big brands in India, and represented our country internationally. And then I got inclined towards acting."

"I started grooming myself, working on my craft, taking workshops, and theatre. Eventually it happened, but I never thought of it. But I am loving it right now, where I am and doing right now. It’s like this is meant to happen," he concluded.

On the work front, Navneet will be next seen playing the negative role of Mohsin in the riveting thriller series 'The Freelancer’. Helmed by Mohit Raina, the extraction series is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner.

