‘Navratri’: Kanya Puja remains non-negotiable for me, says Romanch Mehta

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,' shared his heartfelt memories and plans for the ‘Navratri 2023’, and said how despite busy work schedule ‘Kanya Puja’ remains a non-negotiable part of the celebrations.

As Navratri 2023 approaches, the anticipation grows, and people prepare their vibrant attire for the spirited Garba dances.

Talking about the same, Romanch highlighted the festival's importance. He said: "Navratri has been a part of my life since I was a child. For us, Navratri isn't just a festival; it's a celebration of life, love, and our rich culture."

Talking about the different fasting practices during Navratri, he shared: "Throughout these nine days, many people fast, some for the entire period, while others choose the first and last days or the last two days. Over time, I've developed a tradition of fasting during Navratri, usually on the first day, the last day, or the last two days, always ending with Kanya Puja."

Expressing his strong devotion to Mata Rani, the actor commented, "During Navratri, it feels like I'm having a personal conversation with her, seeking her blessings and making wishes. It's a unique connection that many of us share during this special time."

Even when he's away from home during Navratri, Romanch ensures the tradition continues, saying, "I make it a point to perform Kanya Puja on Ashtami, a significant day for me. This year, I plan to perform Kanya Puja and observe the last two fasts on Ashtami."

Dandiya and Garba are an integral part of Navratri celebrations.

Talking about these dance forms, Romanch expresses, "Playing Dandiya and Garba is like dancing to the rhythm of tradition. It fills my heart with joy and energy, creating moments that become cherished memories."

However, Romanch's work commitments sometimes affect his Navratri celebrations. He said: "My work schedule often determines how I celebrate Navratri, especially when I'm shooting for a project. But no matter where I am, whether in my hometown or Mumbai, Kanya Puja remains a non-negotiable part of the celebrations."

On the professional front, Romanch is all set to feature in a web series 'Bhagin,' where he shares the screen with Aneri Vajani and Ansh Bagri. This series centres on the lives of three brothers, with Romanch taking on one of those roles.

The cast also includes Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, Dolphin Dubey, and others. It will be released on a popular OTT platform soon.

