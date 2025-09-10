"Navrro a fringe diplomat,": Leading geopolitical expert David Goldwyn criticises US trade advisor's rants

Washington, DC [US] September 10 David Goldwyn, a leading global energy and geopolitical expert and a former senior official in the US Department of Energy, called Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing under US President Donald Trump, a "fringe diplomat" who is being allowed to attack India on TV as part of a "public relations bullying campaign."

In an interview with ANI, Goldwyn said, "He is an unserious person and ill-informed. And if the president's taking his advice, then he is ill-served. But I think he's being allowed to go on television and say these things as part of a public relations bullying campaign. I think we will know that negotiations are serious and that we're on the de-escalation path when we stop seeing Peter Navarro on TV."

Goldwyn also mentioned that Navarro is being allowed to mouth off on things far beyond his brief.

"Peter Navarro is an insult to wolf warrior diplomats. Navarro is a fringe diplomat, an economist, who is a senior advisor, not even a holder of a cabinet position, who is being allowed to mouth off on things far beyond his brief," he added.

Goldwyn further said that in the trade negotiations hierarchy, Navarro comes in fourth. "You have the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. You have Jameson Greer, who's the US trade representative. You have Scott Besson, the Secretary of the Treasury, who is really leading these negotiations. Navarro is fourth."

Navarro has repeatedly taken jibes at India in recent weeks. He has accused New Delhi of profiteering from Russian oil, and alleged that India's tariffs are costing American jobs.

In his latest remarks on social media, Navarro wrote, "FACTS: India's highest tariffs cost U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed the Russian war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news."

His comments came in response to a Washington Post report that said the Trump administration's inflammatory language towards India was worsening tensions in bilateral ties.

He has previously gone further, describing India as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" and making casteist comments, including alleging that "Brahmins are profiteering" from the Russian crude oil.

Goldwyn also criticised the Trump administration's approach towards India, calling Washington's sanctions on Indian imports of Russian oil a "deeply hypocritical policy."

"It is a deeply hypocritical policy. So there's no question about that," he told ANI.

This comes after the US imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, 25 per cent applied earlier this month and an additional 25 per cent from August 27 as secondary sanctions, in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. By contrast, tariffs on China have been suspended until November, despite Beijing being one of the largest importers of Russian crude.

