Navy Chief Adm Dinesh Tripathi to visit Brazil on Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 9 In lieu of strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic partnership, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has proceeded on an official visit to Brazil from December 9-12.

According to officials, the visit aims to consolidate the robust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy, an important pillar of the broader India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

During the visit, the Navy Chief will hold discussions with senior leadership of Brazil, including Jose Mucio, the Defence Minister of Brazil; Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces; and Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy.

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies,” an official said.

Notably, the visit also includes engagements with operational commands, visits to naval bases, and shipyards of the Brazilian Navy.

Discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, naval interoperability, capacity building, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, including the broader South-South collaboration.

The visit by the Navy Chief reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in the areas of maritime security, professional exchanges, and capacity building, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons.

Last month, a 40-member Brazilian Naval War College team discussed bilateral maritime training cooperation with Indian Navy officials during a visit to Delhi.

The visit was a part of the Indian Navy’s outreach with key maritime nations.

The delegation from Escola de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) - EGN, Rio de Janeiro, was provided an overview of India's Strategic Imperatives by a combined team from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Indian Navy.

The Brazilian delegation, hosted at Naval Headquarters from November 17-19, also visited the National War Memorial, Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and National Defence College.

