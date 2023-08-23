Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar, Philippine Coast Guard sign Standard Operating Procedure to enhance maritime security

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard CG Admiral Artemio M Abu signed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to enhance maritime security in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media handle 'X', formerly known as Twitter, the Indian Navy stated, "Enhancing #MaritimeSecurity - operationalising information exchange. Adm R Hari Kumar, #CNS & CG Adm Artemio M Abu, Commandant, Philippine Coast Guard signed the SOP for White Shipping Information Exchange #WSIE b/n #IndianNavy & @coastguardph at South Block, New Delhi."

Admiral R Hari Kumar and CG Admiral Artemio M Abu signed the SOP for the exchange of White Shipping Information on August 23, 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The SOP was signed in New Delhi during the ongoing visit of the Commandant, Philippine Coast Guard to India," the statement added.

Moreover, the signing of the SOP between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Indian Navy would facilitate the operationalization of information exchange on merchant shipping traffic which will further contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

Earlier today, the Indian Coastal Guard (ICG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhanced maritime cooperation.

According to the statement released by the Defence Ministry, the MoU was signed by DG Rakesh Pal, Director General Indian Coast Guard and CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, Commandant, PCG at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both sides held their first bilateral meeting on a range of maritime issues.

The MoU inked today seeks to enhance the professional linkage between the two Coast Guards in the domain of Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

The implementation of this MoU will enhance bilateral maritime cooperation between the two nations to ensure safe, secure and clean seas in the region.

A five-member delegation of PCG is on an official tour of India from 20-24 August 2023. Earlier, the delegation visited Goa on August 21, where they witnessed the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

During the visit, the delegation was also provided with a customer demonstration flight on the Indian Coast Guard Advance Light Helicopter MK-III. The delegates also visited Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujeet built by Goa Shipyard Limited, as per the release.

