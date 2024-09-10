Navy chief meets Commander of the Brazilian Air Force, discuss bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday met Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and avenues to further enhance existing defence relations between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of a broader agenda to deepen maritime collaboration between the two nations. Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, the Commander of the Brazilian Navy, is on an official visit to India from August 19 to 24, 2024.

His visit aims to reinforce maritime cooperation and demonstrate the commitment of both navies to address shared maritime security challenges.

During his visit, Olsen met with Adm Tripathi on August 21, 2024. The meeting covered a range of topics, including operational engagements, technical cooperation, and training. The Brazilian Admiral was honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

This visit is a testament to the strong operational interactions and training cooperation between the Indian and Brazilian navies, which are also active participants in multilateral forums such as MILAN and India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR).

In addition to his diplomatic efforts, Adm Tripathi recently presided over operational-level discussions in Kochi from August 27 to 30. This four-day event brought together senior leaders from the Indian Navy, sister services, HQIDS, and the Coast Guard. The deliberations focused on operational concepts, tri-service synergy, and responses to emerging maritime challenges.

Key topics included advancements in warfare, technological support needs, operational logistics, and manpower optimisation. These discussions underscore Adm Tripathi's commitment to enhancing joint efforts and improving coordination among various maritime agencies to address evolving security challenges.

The meeting between Lt Damasceno and Adm Tripathi underscores a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral relations. Their discussions pave the way for enhanced defence cooperation and mutual strategic interests. This collaboration highlights the growing partnership between Brazil and India, aiming for greater synergy in addressing regional and global security challenges.

