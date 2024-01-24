Nawaz Sharif claims Pak entered crisis following his removal from Office

Nankana Sahib (Punjab) [Pakistan], January 24 : Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif asserted that Pakistan faced a crisis following his ouster from the prime minister's office, ARY News reported.

In a public gathering at Nankana Sahib, Sharif questioned the rationale behind imprisoning a prime minister who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear state.

He alleged that five judges removed him from office for not accepting a salary from his son, leading to subsequent economic challenges in the country, as reported by ARY News.

Sharif pledged to bring about positive change in Nankana Sahib, outlining plans to transform the city into a model with the establishment of a boy's degree college and a state-of-the-art cricket stadium.

Earlier on January 16th, Maryam Nawaz, another prominent figure in PML-N, promised to revive halted development projects in Lahore once the party assumed power.

Speaking at a public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, where she is contesting the election, Maryam assured the public that the interrupted development initiatives under Nawaz Sharif's leadership would be reinstated.

Maryam urged voters not to support candidates who contributed to the pause in development projects. The PML-N released its final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections, fielding contenders for 212 National Assembly seats while refraining from contesting 51 seats.

Notably, the Pak election campaigns are in full swing with leaders such as Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, and other PML-N representatives actively engaging with the public.

Meanwhile, PML-N officially announced that its party manifesto would be revealed on January 27. The manifesto, developed by a committee led by Senator Irfan Siddique, aims to articulate the party's vision for the nation, ARY News reported.

