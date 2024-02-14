Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore, Feb 14 Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), on Wednesday rebuffed the impression that party supremo and her father Nawaz Sharif has quit active politics after he nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister, a media reports said.

In a post shared on X, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif will not only participate in active politics for the next five years, but also oversee the PML-N-led governments, Geo News reported.

Maryam, who is nominated for the post of the Chief Minister of Pakistan Punjab, said that people gave a clear majority to her party in the three previous governments led by the PML-N supremo.

"... he has made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government," she said.

Maryam added that those who are aware of Nawaz Sharif's nature know his principled stance, Geo News reported.

"Shehbaz Sharif and I are his soldiers, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision," Maryam said.

The PML-N stalwart's statement comes as speculation are abuzz regarding the elder Sharif bidding adieu to politics with many on the social media site X sharing their disappointment over his decision to pull out of the race for Prime Minister and instead nominating his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor