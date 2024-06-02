"Nawaz Sharif repeating same old mistakes," says former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 : Former governor of Sindh and an estranged leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mohammad Zubair has claimed that the party President Nawaz Sharif is currently reversing the narrative he previously supported, reported ARY News.

Speaking on the "Sawal Yeh Hai" programme on ARY News, the former governor claimed that Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had signed the Charter of Democracy, which implied admitting past transgressions that had undermined democracy.

"Nawaz Sharif is now repeating the same old mistakes instead of adhering to the charter of democracy," he asserted.

According to the former governor, Nawaz Sharif's shift in perspective followed the motion of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's current position contradicts his earlier claims, and he added that the PML-N would lose government support if he took the same stance as Imran Khan's PTI.

Zubair proposed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PML-N sign a charter of democracy. "The responsibility lies with the PML-N as it is in the government" he continued.

The former governor of Sindh also commended Rana Sanaullah for his attempts to hold talks, but he pointed out that the party leadership does not support him.

Prior to the PDM government, Zubair claimed that the PML-N had given up on the idea of "vote ko izzat do" (respect the vote), according to ARY News. The former governor claimed in an interview that the PML-N began its campaign with a hostile narrative, moved towards healing, and is currently focusing on the economy.

He stated that the leader of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, had prepared an assembly dissolution statement and that the PML-N supremo had recommended holding elections immediately following the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Miftah Ismail brought back the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contract, Zubair said, according to ARY News. It was a difficult undertaking, thus it was decided to replace him with Ishaq Dar.

"Right now, the PTI is popular among the public but PML-N leadership is not ready to accept this. If they (PML-N) quarrel with popular party, where will they go?," Zubair said.

