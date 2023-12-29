Nawaz Sharif to contest NA seat in Mansehra

Lahore, Dec 29 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will contests the upcoming general election from Manshera NA-15 constituency, media reports said.

“In NA-15, objections were moved against Nawaz Sharif by PTI leader Azam Swati through his representative Shahid Rafiq, a local party leader. The papers, however, were initially cleared by the RO after she rejected the objections,” the media reports from Pakistan said.

The reports said that the PTI leader argued that the PML-N supreme leader had been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court and added the RO was not authorised to approve the nomination papers.

“However, Nawaz Sharif was cleared,” the reports said.

If Sharif’s party -- PML-N -- wins the February 8 election, Nawaz will be elected to the highest office for the fourth time.

In the recent past, Nawaz Sharif has been cleared of all the corruption charges by the courts in Pakistan at the behest of ‘all powerful establishment of Pakistan’. The Pakistani establishment has been instrumental in getting Nawaz Sharif back from London to head the beleaguered country.

