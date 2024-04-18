"Nawaz Sharif will hold talks, but PTI founder Imran Khan won't," says PML-N leader Sanaullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Rana Sanaullah, urged cooperation on Wednesday in order to pull the nation out of its current predicament, stating that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will not be available for negotiations, but party leader Nawaz Sharif will, ARY News reported.

The former interior minister flatly denied having discussions with major political groups, while speaking to a private channel.

Sanaullah emphasised the need for national reconciliation, saying that all "problems could be solved" if Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P, and Baloch leadership got together.

While announcing that he would never leave the party, he also counselled his party to take responsibility for their actions. If he now quits the PML-N, he said, his political career will come to an end.

The political landscape of Pakistan continues to remain in a deteriorating state amid tiffs between the two major political parties, Imran Khan's PTI, and Nawaz Sharif's PML-N.

A prominent leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sher Afzal Marwat, has recently announced the party's intention to hold a sit-in demanding the release of its founder from jail, ARY News reported.

"I can safely say that the release of Imran Khan will become easy if we could stage a sit-in in Islamabad within a month," Marwat said while speaking during the ARY News.

He disclosed that both the former Prime Minister and the party leadership were in agreement to commence protests after April 21.

Marwat indicated that if the government attempted to suppress protests by PTI workers across cities, the party might escalate by organising a march towards Islamabad.

Regarding party dynamics, Marwat mentioned the possibility of reinstating some leaders who had resigned from PTI following the May 9 riots. While no specific criteria have been established for their reinstatement, Marwat cited Imran Khan's indication that two to three individuals might be readmitted. However, he emphasised that those who had publicly criticised PTI should not be readmitted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor