"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month", says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 : A day after the National Assembly was dissolved, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.

In an interview on a Geo News programme, PM Sharif said that he will travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.

“Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” the incumbent prime minister said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.

Earlier in the day, the formal round of conversation between PM Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz concluded, Geo News reported.

Sharif and Riaz will meet once again on Friday to discuss the names for the caretaker PM, ARY News reported.

Notably, PM Sharif and Riaz earlier held two meetings at the Prime Minister's House.

A process to appoint a caretaker prime minister will be conducted under Article 224-A of the Constitution, which will usher in an interim government to oversee an election.

Notably, three names have been proposed, including two nominations — former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani and former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani — sent by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), reported Geo News.

However, there's no public announcement by the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in this regard.

Earlier, several names for the caretaker PM post came out and some of them are finance minister Ishaq Dar, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former caretaker prime minister Mohammad Mian Soomro.

If the prime minister and opposition leader fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM, according to Geo News.

