Nazareth 'hit squad' arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): Police caught a hit squad red-handed that had fired at a business in Nazareth.

The police identified a scooter with two riders from which shots were fired, attempted to make contact and arrested the two suspects.

The arrests came as part of an initiative by the Northern District police and Border Police in the city of Nazareth, and preparations to prevent shooting incidents and violence in Arab society. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor