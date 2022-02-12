NCB and Navy seize 750 kgs of drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore, Pak links suspected

The Narcotics Control Bureau in a joint operation with the Indian Navy seized over 750 kgs of hashish and Methamphetamine. This is the first such operation where the seizure has been made by the agencies in the high seas, sources said.The joint operation was launched after the NCB received an input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas. The drug agency shared the input with the Naval Intelligence Unit for joint operation.The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market.

The seized drugs included 525 kg of very high quality of hashish and 234 kg of finest quality of crystal Methamphetamine. The Special Unit of the NCB had been continuously working on such intelligence inputs, sources said. They added that the agency will carry out more such joint operations with the Naval forces. “The operation has dealt a blow to drug syndicates based out of Pakistan, which uses maritime route for proliferation of drugs in India and other countries,” sources said.The operation was carried out on the night of February 10 when INS Tabar mounted surveillance around the shared geo-location and narrowed on two boats. Sources said that when the teams of NCB and Navy approaches the two boats using RIBs (Rigid inflatable boat) of INS Tabar, one of the boats escaped to EEZ of Pakistan and another boat was intercepted by Indian Navy.