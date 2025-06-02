NCC delegation in Moscow for Cadet Youth Festival, to boost cultural ties

Kazan, June 2 A National Cadet Corps (NCC) delegation from India has reached Moscow to participate in the upcoming Cadet Youth Festival in Kazan, Russia, aimed at further enhancing global cadet ties through cultural exchange and cooperation.

The international festival is being held from June 1 to 8, bringing together cadets from various countries.

The Indian delegation comprises eight members, including six cadets, who will represent the country on the global stage at the prestigious youth event in Kazan.

Taking to social media, the NCC shared the update on their official X handle, posting, "NCC delegation of 6 Cadets arrives in Moscow to represent India at the Cadet Youth Festival in Kazan, Russia (01-08 June). Strengthening global cadet ties through friendship & cultural exchange."

India's NCC has long engaged in youth exchange programs with Russia aimed at fostering deeper cultural and military ties.

These interactions, under initiatives like the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), typically involve cadet delegations visiting Russia, interacting with their Russian counterparts, and taking part in a variety of cultural and military activities designed to build mutual understanding.

For instance, in 2016, an Indian NCC delegation visited Russia and stayed with cadets at the prestigious First Moscow Cadet School.

Similar exchange visits have also taken place in cities such as Belgorod, Kursk, and St. Petersburg, further reinforcing the collaborative bond between the two countries' youth cadet organisations.

The relationship between the NCC and the Russian Cadet Corps has been marked by consistent cooperation over the years, with delegations regularly visiting each other's countries for joint training and cultural immersion activities.

These engagements have offered cadets a chance to learn from each other's traditions, values, and military discipline while also experiencing the host countries' cultural richness.

In previous visits to Russia, Indian cadets have had the opportunity to explore cities like Moscow and Smolensk, engage with members of the First Cadet Corps of Rescuers, and take part in events ranging from ballet and circus performances to formal military and cultural parades.

The participation of the Indian delegation in this year's Cadet Youth Festival is part of an ongoing effort to bolster global camaraderie among cadets and highlight India's commitment to international cultural diplomacy through its youth.

Over the years, NCC delegations have consistently taken part in such festivals and cultural exchanges in Russia, creating a platform for fostering lasting friendships and collaborative growth between the two nations.

