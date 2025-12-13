NCM forecasts partially cloudy weather with rainfall

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that tomorrow's weather will be partially cloudy to occasionally overcast, with some convective clouds producing rainfall over scattered areas, particularly in coastal and northern regions, along with a decrease in temperatures.

In a statement, the centre said that winds will range from light to moderate, intensifying at times with cloud activity and raising dust. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate seas, becoming rough at times with increased cloud cover. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight to moderate, with high and low tides. (ANI/WAM)

