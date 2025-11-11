NCP warns of ‘ballot or bullet revolution’ in Bangladesh ahead of 2026 elections

Dhaka, Nov 11 As political tensions intensify in Bangladesh ahead of next year’s election, the National Citizens Party (NCP) warned that it is prepared for either a "ballot revolution" or a "bullet revolution" in the country, local media reported.

Addressing a discussion at the party headquarters in Dhaka, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary made the remarks amid escalating political conflict in the country.

"If Bangladesh continues on the democratic path, NCP is ready for a ballot revolution. But if blood must be shed, we are ready for a bullet revolution too,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the NCP leader as saying.

Patwary threatened the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), saying, "If BNP stands against reform, its fate will be no different from Sheikh Hasina's.”

He also accused leftist groups of betraying the working class, alleging that they have used the red flag merely as a “political façade”.

“The leftist parties have acted as the BNP’s vote bank in the so-called Consensus Commission. They have sold their ideals for a few seats,” he stated.

Taking an indirect dig at radical Islamist Party Jamaat-e-Islami, Patwary said, "We do not believe in politics that exploit religion for votes -- like adding a few words to the constitution or visiting madrasas for photo ops.”

Meanwhile, NCP Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar alleged that BNP and Jamaat have hindered institutional reforms, saying both parties place political gain over national progress.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for its handling of the July Charter, Tushar said, “After preparing a roadmap for the July Charter, the government didn't need to hand it over to political parties. Neutrality does not mean inaction, but the government has become inactive.”

Last week, the NCP accused a section within the interim government of attempting to sabotage the February 2026 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, NCP leaders alleged that the government has shifted the responsibility for implementing the July Charter, including the referendum, onto political parties instead of taking the initiative, a move they described as “unrealistic.”

"We see a tendency to derail both the reform process and the election,” Bangladeshi media outlet BSS quoted NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain as saying during the media briefing.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

